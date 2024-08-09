Blueface Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison After Judge Revokes Probation

Play video content Instagram / @johnathan_michael1, @karlissa_angelic

It looks like Blueface won't be having that summer celebration his mother hoped for -- a judge just hit the "Thotiana" rapper with a stiff sentence ... 4 years in prison.

Blueface's parents were front and center Friday to support of their son, and heartbroken by the news he's gonna do hard time ... which we confirmed Friday with the court.

His father Johnathan fought back tears when he heard the news ... and Blue's mother Karlissa thanked fans, while assuring them her son had turned over a new leaf behind bars.

His manager Wack 100 tells TMZ Hip Hop ... he was able to get Blue's sentencing suspended for the past few years, but after recently being caught with drug paraphernalia, that forced the judge's hand to give him the max sentence.

Wack's confident Blue will be home in roughly 10 months. His optimistic calculation is Blue gets credit for 440 days already served, and the State of California only makes him serve one-third of the remaining sentence. That's a best-case scenario, for sure.

The rap star had been placed on probation for his 2021 assault case ... at Skinny's Lounge in the San Fernando Valley.

We chopped it up with Karlissa after the last hearing, and those welcome-home plans she was making will be put on ice for now.