Blueface's Mom Karlissa Saffold Planning Welcome Home Party For End of Month

Blueface could be released from jail very soon -- and his mother Karlissa Saffold hopes to spoil him rotten with a surprise party to make it official!!!

Karlissa chopped it up with TMZ Hip Hop in Burbank on Thursday and she told us she's eyeing Blue's upcoming July 29 court hearing, which could be the last barrier to his freedom.

The L.A. rap star's been locked up since January on a probation violation and Karlissa is confident she'll be able to follow through with her party plans the very next day.

She says the probation violation initially reported in Blue's Vegas shooting case was tossed ... gas up that welcome wagon pronto!!!

A mother's intuition is usually on point ... Karlissa thinks his forced time away will give him newfound wisdom to make better decisions in the future.

Karlissa's made some decisions of her own lately ... she recently teamed up with fellow personalities Tokyo Toni and Tia Kemp for the rambunctious "Aunt Tea Podcast."