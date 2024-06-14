Blueface's Mom Karlissa Saffold Says Chrisean Rock Shouldn't Be in Jail

But I'll Never Wish Jail On Her!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Blueface's mom Karlissa Saffold hates to see her family crumbling under the weight of the legal system -- but says she's going to hold it down until everyone is free!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Karlissa in Hollywood on the heels of Chrisean Rock's surprising arrest earlier this week at Blueface's court hearing -- a move Karlissa calls "bad timing" on the part of the authorities.

She says the entire world knew Chrisean had a warrant, but for cops to act on it while Chrisean was purely in court to support Blueface was a low blow.

Play video content

Despite their differences -- Chrisean wished death on Karlissa during an IG Live -- Karlissa tells us jail would never be on her list of punishments

After the arrest, Karlissa's grandson Chrisean Jr. is now in the custody of one of Rock's friends. Again, Karlissa begs to differ with the judge's decision on where the tyke lives while his parents are incarcerated.

Play video content TMZ.com

As for Blueface, Karlissa says he was in good spirits and glad to see her after their nasty fights before he was locked up.

She hopes he's released next month like we previously reported ... but she can't officially call it just yet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She's also been estranged from her other grandchildren with Blueface's other girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis ... Karlissa says she'll continue to reach out to bond with the kids until JA is receptive.

Play video content