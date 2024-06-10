Chrisean Rock Thrown Into Handcuffs After Walking Into Courthouse with Baby

Chrisean Rock got thrown into handcuffs and hauled away by cops after she walked into a courthouse this week with her baby -- and now we have a sense of what it's all about.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the rapper was taken into custody Monday after she entered a courthouse in the San Fernando Valley ... where we're told Chrisean was swiftly pounced on by officers. BTW, Blueface's other baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, was there too ... although it doesn't seem she was rolling with Chrisean.

Anyway, we're told 5 LAPD cops were already waiting for Chrisean when she walked in -- so it appears this might've been planned ahead of time ... and as soon as she entered, they were on her.

Our sources say 2 female officers searched Chrisean once they had her in bracelets -- and we're told her baby was taken away by officers as well. Once the full pat-down was complete, our sources say Chrisean was escorted out of the building ... unclear what happened to the baby.

Law enforcement sources tell us Chrisean was arrested on a felony fugitive warrant -- and that she's being held without bail. We're told there's an additional assault with a deadly weapon charge being tacked on here too, but we don't know if that's stemming from CA or elsewhere.

Play video content 3/5/24

In any case ... it appears the fugitive hold stems from an open warrant out of Oklahoma ... where she's wanted in connection to drug charges -- including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance -- dating back to 2022.

As we reported ... Chrisean told her followers she's well aware she's a fugitive in the eyes of the law -- but also said she wouldn't be turning herself in anytime soon to deal with it.

The reason ... she said she didn't want to be away from her infant, and that she was working to have the issue resolved. She also said she hadn't run into any trouble thus far.