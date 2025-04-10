Alicia Keys Doubles Down That She's Never Had An Argument With Her Husband
Alicia Keys I've Said It Before & I'll Say It Again ... I've NEVER Beefed With My Hubby!!!
Published
Alicia Keys is still coming in strong with the love -- even while clapping back at the folks doubting her recent claim she's never argued with her hubby Swizz Beatz.
We caught up with Alicia outside NYC's Empire State Building, and she's making it clear she has no idea why there's so much hate over her having zero domestic disputes in 15 years of marriage.
You've gotta catch the clip -- 'cause Alicia lets us know just how tight she and Swizz are, so their no domestic dispute deal's clearly working a treat for them.
As you'd expect, Alicia's all smiles during our chat, keeping those good vibes going strong -- and she has extra reason to do so 'cause she's also celebrating one year of "Hell's Kitchen" on Broadway!