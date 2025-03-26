Ciara Hyped After Russell Wilson Signs With Giants

Russell Wilson is taking his talents to the New York Giants ... and his wife, Ciara, is certainly on board with the move out of Pittsburgh -- giving her big stamp of approval on social media.

After spending one season with the Steelers ... the 10-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year deal worth $10.5 million with the Giants on Tuesday, where he will potentially be the team's starting quarterback.

Wilson expressed his excitement to call MetLife Stadium his new home ... as it's the same place he won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks.

Ciara also shared her joy on her Instagram Story with the popular Jay-Z and Alicia Keys song, "Empire State of Mind."

"New York State of Mind!" Ciara said of Russ. "My greatest inspiration @dangerusswilson."

The Wilson news had football fans revisiting his iconic/cringe "Mr. Unliiiiiimited" alter ego online ... a longstanding joke, but the 36-year-old QB will be out to prove he's still got gas left in the tank in the Big Apple.

Ciara has been supportive of Russell's NFL career since they became a couple in 2015 ... saying in an interview he always makes time for a date night, even with his busy schedule.

"I feel, like, the beginning feelings all over every time, getting cute for him and he comes out looking cute and looking sexy," she said on the Apple Music show "Over It Radio" earlier this year.

"But that's fun. It helps us to keep things fresh."

Wilson wasn't the only QB the Giants signed this offseason -- Jameis Winston agreed to a two-year contract and Tommy DeVito also inked a one-year deal to stay in New York.