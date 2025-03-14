Russell Wilson Mum On NFL Future After Meetings With Giants, Browns

Play video content TheImageDirect.com

Russell Wilson was hit with inquiries into his NFL future after meetings with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns this week ... and just like a 300-pound defensive lineman chasing him down in the pocket, he scrambled out of the pressure.

The cameras were waiting for Mr. Unlimited at JFK Airport on Friday ... on the heels of the Super Bowl-winning quarterback visiting both organizations' facilities to determine where he'd like to play next season.

Quarterback Russell Wilson leaving Berea after meeting with the Cleveland #Browns. pic.twitter.com/qIDieCoxjm — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) March 13, 2025 @AshNoelleTV

36-year-old Wilson -- who most recently suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers -- has a big decision to make ... and as of right now, he hasn't hinted at his preferred destination.

Wilson met with the Orange and Brown on Thursday ... even chatting with franchise superstar Myles Garrett, who joked a perk of joining Cleveland is not having to get sacked by him.

No word on how his time with the G-Men went ... but N.Y. is slated to host other vets as well in the coming days.

Russ elected to keep his sunglasses on and his headphones in as he made it through security ... and he seemed to be in a rush to get through to the other side.