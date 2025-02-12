Steelers' DeShon Elliott Doesn't Want Aaron Rodgers, Go To Retirement Home Instead!

Aaron Rodgers is likely moving to a new city this offseason, but one Steeler is hoping it's NOT Pittsburgh ... with safety DeShon Elliott taking to social media to say he'd rather see the superstar quarterback retire than be his new teammate.

Elliott -- a sixth-year safety for the Black and Gold -- was spotted in the comment section of an aggregator account on Instagram ... which stated Steel City was a potential landing spot for the four-time MVP.

DeShon Elliott not a fan of Aaron Rodgers coming to the Steelers: "Leave his ass at the retirement home" #NFL #Steelers 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/hZeDKO1IUw — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) February 11, 2025 @Steelersdepot

Elliott wasn't thrilled with the idea of bringing Rodgers on board ... saying, "Leave his ass at the retirement home."

The comment in question seems to have been deleted ... but plenty of people spotted it before it was taken down.

It's unclear if the Steelers are even interested in 41-year-old AR8 -- but it sounds like he'll certainly be available after the Jets reportedly told him last week they would be moving in a different direction.

The Athletic reported Tuesday New York presented Rodgers a plan to keep the relationship going ... which included halting appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show," among other things. However, it seems both sides agreed to go their separate ways instead.