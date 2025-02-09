Megan Thee Stallion in See-Through Ensemble Ahead of Super Bowl
Megan Thee Stallion see-through me ... Out in NOLA
Megan Thee Stallion turned heads while stepping out in The Big Easy ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.
The rapper was photographed leaving her hotel in New Orleans on Saturday night wearing a daring see-through ensemble that's hugging her tight while looking downright incredible.
In true Meg fashion she went all out ... giving the fans what they wanted ... edgy and sexy chic while clearly looking and feeling her best.
Meg stopped and signed merch and snapped photos with her fans during the outing.
Meg's not the only star in town. We broke the story ... Hollywood flocked to New Orleans for the big game. Our sources tell us Cardi B, Pete Davidson, Kevin Hart, Russell Wilson and Ciara are among the many that will be at Caesars Superdome to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles.