Tory Lanez Fires Back At Megan Thee Stallion After She Files For Restraining Order

Tory Lanez is firing back at Megan Thee Stallion as she seeks a restraining order against him ... and his legal team says she's not to be believed.

The rapper's legal team tells TMZ ... "Megan's claim that Tory filed legal docs to undermine her new Amazon Prime documentary is 'ridiculous.'"

Instead, Tory's legal team says the timing of the legal filing Meg is referencing had nothing to do with the release of her documentary and was filed simply to comply with legal deadlines.

TMZ broke the story ... in her request for a restraining order, Megan claims Tory is waging psychological warfare by allegedly employing an army of bloggers to talk trash about her online.

Our sources also told us MTS' legal team has proof connecting Tory to the blogger who's been bashing her ... namely, financial records of a handful of payments Tory's father allegedly made to Elizabeth Milagro Cooper between October 2020 and March 2022 totaling $3,000.

Tory's legal team is pushing back on that claim too, telling TMZ ... the payments had nothing to do with Lanez and the truth will be revealed in court.