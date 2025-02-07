Hollywood Flocking to Super Bowl LIX, See List of Celebs Planning to Attend Game

Hollywood is taking over New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX ... and the list of celebrities planning on attending the big game Sunday is pretty impressive ... there's actors, comedians, rappers, singers, influencers and more.

Our sources tell us Cardi B, Pete Davidson, Kevin Hart, Jake From State Farm, Russell Wilson and Ciara are expected to be at the Caesars Superdome to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kevin's a Philly guy, Russell plays in the NFL, Cardi's been in NOLA marketing her alcohol brand, State Farm has brand deals with Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce ... and we're told Pete's developed a good relationship with the head of security for the Eagles ... so lots of connections to the game for these celebs.

We're also told Shane Gillis, Teyana Taylor and The Chainsmokers are going too ... and Flavor Flav is going to be in the FOX broadcast booth in the 2nd quarter for a guest appearance alongside Jameis Winston.

Rob Riggle's one of the most famous Chiefs fans out there ... and our sources say he's got a big day planned ... Riggles is going to the VIP Chiefs tailgate, then the game, and will be at the official Chiefs after-party if they win their third straight Super Bowl.

YouTube and Carl's Jr. are among the corporations with suites, and celebrities will be packing in like sardines.

Among the podcasters, athletes, artists and influencers taking in the game courtesy of the social media platform and fast food chain ... Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, Saweetie, Latto, Sexxy Red, Druski, Duke Dennis, Karen Civil, Deestroying, Khaby Lame, Plaqueboymax, Diana Flores, Cole Bennett, MMG, Jordan Chiles and Mike Vick, who used to quarterback the Eagles.