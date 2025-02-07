Taylor Swift, Blake Lively Won't Have Super Bowl Reunion, Friendship Fractured

Taylor Swift is the person LOTS of celebs want to mingle with Sunday in her Super Bowl luxury suite ... but we know one person who is NOT invited -- Blake Lively.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Blake is not on Taylor's list of guests as she watches BF Travis Kelce take a run at 3 rings in a row.

Play video content JANUARY 2024 BACKGRID

We're told, despite what Blake thinks, their friendship is fractured after a text surfaced where Blake told Justin Baldoni she was Khaleesi (from 'GoT') and hubby Ryan Reynolds and Taylor were her "dragons."

Taylor has not seen Blake in a while ... she's been spending lots of time with Travis and hasn't been in New York recently, but we're told the distance is more than geographic.

TMZ broke the story ... Taylor was royally pissed off and, as a well-connected source close to Taylor told us, she was never her dragon. In fact, although Blake tried to make Justin believe Swift was siding with her over a script dispute, Taylor never had a dog in the fight.

Play video content TMZ.com

As we reported, Blake had invited Taylor over to her penthouse and Swift had no idea there was a meeting going on between Blake and Justin. Taylor walked in as Justin was leaving, and all she did was tell him she was excited to see his movie.

To add insult to injury, we're told Taylor later learned Blake was name-dropping TS all over town.