Taylor Swift Wears Chiefs Red, 'T' Charm on Thigh to 2025 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift's ready for next week's Super Bowl ... 'cause she's bringing her "Chiefs Red" era to the Grammy Awards Sunday night -- and, it looks like she's shouting out her boyfriend Travis Kelce in a tiny way.

The singer-songwriter is at Crypto.com Arena for the 67th Grammy Awards ... and, she pulled up in a low-cut red gown -- glittering underneath the bright lights of the carpet.

The color matches Kelce's red uniform ... and, eagle-eyed fans will notice the little "T" charm hanging down from the dress -- presumably a tribute to him.

Of course, it could be a T for Taylor ... but, it's more likely a reference to her man who couldn't make it to Sunday's ceremony 'cause he's prepping for the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles next week.

Taylor and Trav have been dating for well over a year now ... and, Swift's a regular fixture at his football games.

She went to the Super Bowl last year when his Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers ... and, she'll presumably be at this one too -- almost certainly wearing this same shade of red. She may opt for comfort over high fashion next week though.

Taylor is up for six Grammy Awards this year ... including Album of the Year for "The Tortured Poets Department."