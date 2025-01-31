Travis Kelce Won't Attend Grammys To Support Taylor Swift

Looks like Taylor Swift will be rolling stag to this weekend's Grammys ... TMZ Sports has learned her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, isn't making it out to Hollywood for the big event.

The Kansas City Chiefs star instead, sources familiar with the situation tell us, will be sticking with his team ... as it continues its preparations for its Super Bowl matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

Kelce's planned absence, of course, should surprise nobody ... as he also skipped out on being Taylor's plus-one for last year's Grammys -- in order to prep for the Chiefs' SB game against the 49ers.

The decision ultimately worked out well for the couple ... as you know, Kelce and the Chiefs ended up winning the Big Game, and the duo was able to party all night together to celebrate the championship.

Kelce said back in 2024 he was disappointed he couldn't watch his girl win during one of the music industry's biggest nights ... and he almost certainly feels similar this go-around, because Taylor's up for six awards -- and is also presenting one other.