Ja Morant Flashes Finger-Gun Gesture Again Despite NBA Warning

Ja Morant made more references to firearms on Thursday night ... just hours after the NBA reportedly told him not to.

The Grizzlies superstar repeatedly turned his hands into mini-guns during Memphis' tilt with the Heat in Miami ... and pretended to fire off rounds into the air after some of his biggest plays.

Adam Silver: “It’s ok Ja just don’t do it again.”



Ja Morant 9 hours later: pic.twitter.com/s2elYgmGUC — Underdog (@Underdog) April 4, 2025 @Underdog

It's notable, of course, because earlier in the day, NBA insider Shams Charania reported Adam Silver and co. had issued him a warning over the gestures after he had just used them on Tuesday night vs. the Warriors. The league, Charania stated, deemed them to be inappropriate.

Nonetheless, some of Morant's teammates joined him in the weapon-themed celly throughout the game vs. Miami ... and while it might lead to some punishment Friday from the Association, it clearly helped Ja.

Morant scored 30 points and hit the game-winning basket at the buzzer. Afterward, the guard -- who has been previously suspended by the NBA over gun-related incidents -- told media members he was sure more negative publicity was coming his way.

"I was pretty much a villain for two years now," he said, via the Associated Press. "Every little thing, if somebody can say something negative about me, it's going to be out there. So, yeah. I don't care no more."