Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Delayed After Fan Given CPR During Medical Emergency

A frightening scene delayed the Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs game on Monday ... after a fan in attendance collapsed and required CPR right on the court.

The incident happened at the FedExForum in Memphis ... where Ja Morant and the Grizzlies were about to tip off against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

But before the action tipped off, a spectator experienced a health scare ... and the contest was briefly put on hold.

Medical staffers present rushed to assist ... and a spectator documented the emergency treatment. The fan was eventually put on a stretcher and transported to an ambulance.

Grizzlies players came together to pray for the individual ... and eventually, the game commenced.

I don’t know what’s happening at the Memphis Grizzlies - San Antonio Spurs game but a fan needs medical assistance. The players look shooked



pic.twitter.com/a2KbY88rCC — Sanjay T (@stiwari1510) February 4, 2025 @stiwari1510

"Just prior to the start of tonight’s game, a fan sitting courtside suffered a medical emergency," the Grizzlies said in a statement.

"We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the individual involved and are thankful to the first responders and medical staff who provided the necessary care."

The scary moment rattled some players, including star Spurs rookie Stephon Castle, who said in his post-game interview the incident affected his mindset going into the matchup.

"I started the game real slow," he said. "My mind was just all over the place with that. That was the first time that has ever happened to me, especially in a basketball environment," Castle said.

"My energy was definitely off to start the game."