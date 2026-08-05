Aaron Donald Officially Works Out For Rams Amid Comeback Speculation

31 NFL teams let out a collective "oh boy" ... 'cause Aaron Donald booked an official workout with the Los Angeles Rams -- meaning the future Hall of Famer might actually unretire to play alongside Myles Garrett.

The 35-year-old defensive monster was name-dropped on the NFL wire on Wednesday ... listed as an official tryout for his old team.

The update comes weeks after TMZ Sports published footage of Donald on the practice field at the Rams' facility in Woodland Hills on July 10 ... with our sources telling us he was putting in some serious focus on conditioning.

Last week, Rams head coach Sean McVay danced around questions surrounding AD's future ... but the wire doesn't lie -- it smells like a comeback is on the horizon.

Play video content Video: Aaron Donald Works Out at Rams Facility Amid Comeback Speculation TMZSports.com

The talks started after the Rams acquired Garrett from the Cleveland Browns ... with football fans salivating at the idea of the two bookending the defensive line.

Donald even admitted the idea was intriguing ... and has yet to shut down any of the rumors.

Play video content Video: Sean McVay Gives Update on Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams