Aaron Donald Works Out At Rams Facility Amid Comeback Rumors

Play video content Video: Aaron Donald Works Out at Rams Facility Amid Comeback Speculation TMZSports.com

Deep breath, Rams Nation ... Aaron Donald was spotted working out at the team's practice facility on Friday -- as the retired NFL superstar continues to mull a comeback!

TMZ Sports has obtained video showing Donald and his workout buddies taking the field in Woodland Hills, CA for some conditioning.

An eyewitness tells us the 35-year-old spent about an hour on the field doing ladder drills, medicine ball throws, and agility work, pushing himself to the limit until he was clearly gassed.

Donald working out by itself is nothing crazy. The guy lives in the gym and looks exactly like he did when he retired in 2024.

But, just like real estate, it's all about location, location, location -- and Donald could've worked out at his home, but chose a familiar football field instead.

The Rams traded for Myles Garrett last month, and it wasn't long until the rumors started to swirl that AD was interested in being coworkers with the NFL's sack king.

While Aaron told Pat McAfee the blockbuster trade had him mulling coming off the couch, Aaron's wife laughed off the notion her hubby could unretire.