Rams Great LeRoy Irvin Dead At 68, Eric Dickerson Announces

Los Angeles Rams great LeRoy Irvin has passed away, his former teammate Eric Dickerson announced Thursday. He was 68 years old.

ED mourned the loss in a tribute post on Instagram ... praising Irvin for who he was both on and off the field.

"Leroy wasn’t just a lockdown corner and a fierce competitor on the field; he was a true friend and a great man who always brought incredible energy," Dickerson said.

"Rest in peace, my brother. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the Irvin family and all of Rams Nation."

Details surrounding Irvin's passing have not been provided as of yet.

Irvin was a standout cornerback and punt return specialist in the NFL ... spending the majority of his career with the Rams from 1980-89. He also suited up for the Detroit Lions in 1990.

He earned 35 career interceptions and 11 touchdowns ... and was named to three First-team All-Pro selections.