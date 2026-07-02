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Rams Great LeRoy Irvin Dead At 68, Eric Dickerson Announces

Former Rams Star LeRoy Irvin Dead At 68 Eric Dickerson Mourns Loss

By TMZ Staff
Published
Remembering LeRoy Irvin
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Remembering LeRoy Irvin Launch Gallery
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Los Angeles Rams great LeRoy Irvin has passed away, his former teammate Eric Dickerson announced Thursday. He was 68 years old.

ED mourned the loss in a tribute post on Instagram ... praising Irvin for who he was both on and off the field.

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"Leroy wasn’t just a lockdown corner and a fierce competitor on the field; he was a true friend and a great man who always brought incredible energy," Dickerson said.

"Rest in peace, my brother. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the Irvin family and all of Rams Nation."

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Details surrounding Irvin's passing have not been provided as of yet.

Irvin was a standout cornerback and punt return specialist in the NFL ... spending the majority of his career with the Rams from 1980-89. He also suited up for the Detroit Lions in 1990.

He earned 35 career interceptions and 11 touchdowns ... and was named to three First-team All-Pro selections.

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Irvin was drafted 70th overall in the 1980 NFL Draft after a standout career at Kansas.

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