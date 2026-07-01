NFL Star Calais Campbell's Brother Charged With Murder In Their Mother's Death

Baltimore Ravens star Calais Campbell's brother has been charged with murdering their mother after she was found dead inside her Atlanta home.

Nateal Campbell, 71, was found unresponsive Tuesday in her upscale Buckhead townhome after a concerned family member asked police to perform a welfare check ... according to WSB-TV.

The Atlanta Police Department said responding officers learned a male "appeared to have barricaded himself inside the home" when they arrived ... and he was ultimately arrested.

Calais' brother, Ciarre Campbell, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault, and gun possession after midnight, per online jail records.

Lt. Christapher Butler said there was a call to Nateal's address in April for "a possible arson incident." He also said there were "indications" of possible mental health issues with someone at the address. It's unclear if Ciarre lived with his mother.

WSB-TV spoke to Ciarre's attorney, Jay Abt, who did not comment on Ciarre's living situation or mental state. Instead, he declared his client's innocence, adding ... "We look forward to his day in court. I’m honored to defend him and, most importantly, the Campbell family, I’m asking on their behalf that the public respect their privacy at this time."

Abt also said police obtained search warrants for the Buckhead home, clothing, and DNA.

The Campbell family released a statement ... "While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family."

Calais was named the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year after founding the Charles Richard Campbell Foundation with his mother and seven siblings. The foundation teaches critical life skills to young people.