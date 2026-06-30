Dianna Russini Body Cam Video Shows She Never FaceTimed Vikings Head Coach

Dianna Russini is in hot water again ... but this time it's not for holding hands with an NFL coach ... but for seemingly not telling the truth about what happened during a traffic stop.

Here's the scoop ... in January, the former NFL reporter for The Athletic got pulled over by a police officer for using her phone while driving in New Jersey. Their subsequent interaction was caught on body cam video that was posted Monday on X by Adam Herbets of Center Square.

In the clip, the officer walks up to Russini's vehicle and asks for her license and registration. Russini introduces herself as an NFL journalist who just broke a story about Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott getting fired, saying she was sending a tweet about it before she was stopped.

Then she hands her documentation to the officer, asking him if he's a Giants or Jets fan. The cop says he's actually a Vikings fan, prompting Russini to show him a text exchange between her and Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell on her phone, which was enough for Russini to get out of the traffic ticket.

Play video content Video: Dianna Russini's Viral Ticket Tale Doesn't Match Body Cam Footage Stugotz/Fox Sports

In February, Russini was a guest on the radio show, "Stugotz and Company," where she claimed she FaceTimed the favorite NFL coach of the officer that stopped her, which helped get her out of the ticket. Clearly, that's not the case, per the body cam footage. Even worse, Russini's false claim was repeated in an anecdote in a New York Times expose about her just last week.

As we previously reported ... Russini got caught up in a scandal with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in April when photos emerged of the two hugging and holding hands at a resort in Sedona, Arizona. Page Six also published pics of the pair kissing at an NYC bar in 2020. Both are married to other people.

Play video content Video: New Clip Shows Russini, Vrabel Setting Off on Boat TMZSports.com

We've even obtained photos and videos of them heading out on a boat in 2021 -- while she was pregnant with her husband's baby.