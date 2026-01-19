Buffalo Bills Fire Head Coach Sean McDermott After Divisional Round Loss

The Buffalo Bills are starting fresh next season -- they just fired head coach Sean McDermott.

The move comes fresh off the Bills' loss to the Broncos on Saturday -- a nail-biting overtime thriller that ended with Denver punching its ticket to the AFC Championship Game.

McDermott posted a 98-50 record on the Bills' sidelines since 2017 ... and went 8-8 in the postseason.

He never made it to a Super Bowl ... which certainly factored into the team's decision to move on.

After all, many felt this was Josh Allen and Co.'s year to win the Super Bowl -- or at least get to it -- with Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs, Joe Burrow's Bengals, and Lamar Jackson's Ravens all watching from home.

The Bills made the postseason all but one (2018) under McDermott.

The question is -- who do the Bills go to next?? John Harbaugh -- the top name in the 2026 coaching carousel -- joined the New York Giants over the weekend ... and Kevin Stefanski went to the Atlanta Falcons.