Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Buffalo Bills Fire Head Coach Sean McDermott After Divisional Round Loss

Buffalo Bills Fire Sean McDermott After Div. Round Loss

By TMZ Staff
Published
sean-mcdermott-main-getty-1
Getty

The Buffalo Bills are starting fresh next season -- they just fired head coach Sean McDermott.

The move comes fresh off the Bills' loss to the Broncos on Saturday -- a nail-biting overtime thriller that ended with Denver punching its ticket to the AFC Championship Game.

sean-mcdermott-sub-getty-1
Getty

McDermott posted a 98-50 record on the Bills' sidelines since 2017 ... and went 8-8 in the postseason.

He never made it to a Super Bowl ... which certainly factored into the team's decision to move on.

Josh Allen on the Field
Launch Gallery
Josh Allen on the Field Launch Gallery
Getty

After all, many felt this was Josh Allen and Co.'s year to win the Super Bowl -- or at least get to it -- with Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs, Joe Burrow's Bengals, and Lamar Jackson's Ravens all watching from home.

The Bills made the postseason all but one (2018) under McDermott.

The question is -- who do the Bills go to next?? John Harbaugh -- the top name in the 2026 coaching carousel -- joined the New York Giants over the weekend ... and Kevin Stefanski went to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bills -- especially with Allen -- are a sexy destination for any remaining available coach.

Related articles