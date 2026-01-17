Josh Allen 'Quietly' Knows This Is His Best Shot At Super Bowl, Ex-Bills WR Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Josh Allen might not admit it, but this is his year to win the Super Bowl ... so says ex-Bills receiver Stevie Johnson -- and it's all thanks to Patrick Mahomes sitting at home.

"Internally, he knows exactly what we know, like, there’s no Patrick Mahomes," Johnson said. "I don’t think he's worried about Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson because he beat them a few times -- but it's just Mahomes in the playoffs. He's basically the reason why Josh was winless on the road."

The Bills and Chiefs have been familiar faces in the playoffs over the years ... but with Mahomes and Co. at home -- as well as Burrow's Bengals and Jackson's Ravens -- most folks are saying this is Allen's turn to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

Johnson agrees.

"I think quietly, Josh understands that this is his year," Johnson added ... while also pointing out Allen will never say such a thing -- he'll just continue to bring it on the gridiron like he always does.

Johnson doesn’t subscribe to the idea that the Bills' Super Bowl hopes are solely in Allen’s hands. He said No. 17 doesn't need to be Superman, even if he can take over at any moment with his arm or legs.

Johnson believes Buffalo’s balance -- led by James Cook on the ground and a capable receiving corps -- makes them tough to beat even if the focus is on keeping Allen in check.