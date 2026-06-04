Charles Oakley Blasts 'Coward' Patrick Ewing, Says Relationship Beyond Repair

Charles Oakley and James Dolan aren't the only feud in Knicks nation -- the beloved hooper is also beefing with his former teammate, legend Patrick Ewing -- and Oak tells us there's no hope for salvaging the relationship.

"For Patrick not to be man enough to come and talk to me after having his back for 10 years, he's a coward," Oakley told Babcock of his longtime teammate and friend.

We followed up, asking if the relationship could be repaired.

"Naw, naw, naw. The last straw was when he was in Cleveland, and he knows I'm from Cleveland, he knew I was at the game, and didn't speak to me, as many times as he's been to my mother's house, he can't speak to me? Naw. I'm drawing lines."

Charles continued ... "I mean, I played with him for 10 years. He's just not a good person. He might make money, All-Star, Dream Team, but that doesn't make you a good person."

The fracture goes back to the days and weeks after the February 2017 incident at Madison Square Garden, where Oakley was forcibly ejected from the arena, and then arrested ... and Ewing didn't have his back, according to Charles.

Fast forward nearly a decade to Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals ... and as Oak told us, he's pissed Pat didn't speak with him, as both men were watching the game at Rocket Arena.

The takeaway? Their relationship is broken beyond repair.

But what about the prospects of Oakley returning to Madison Square Garden for the first time since the ugly 2017 incident?

That too feels like a pipe dream, and Charles explains why during the interview.

The retired NBA star also clears up any confusion about a Michael Jordan and Adam Silver-mediated peace summit ... after a new report seemed to imply that Oakley and Dolan recently sat down with the commish and NBA GOAT to hash out their differences.

Oak says they spoke, but that was nearly a decade ago ... and there's been no real communication outside of his lawsuit against the NYK owner.