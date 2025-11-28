Charles Oakley Says Knicks Can Make It To NBA Finals W/ Karl-Anthony Towns

Play video content TMZSports.com

Don't worry, Knicks fans, the Julius Randle and Karl-Anthony Towns trade will pay off soon ... this according to Charles Oakley, who tells TMZ Sports his addition to the team can pave the way for an NBA Finals run!!

We spoke with the Knicks legend as he was giving away food at Melba’s of Harlem's annual turkey drive this week ... and asked if he believes his former team can make a run at the NBA championship again this season with KAT.

"They should've won it last year ... yes, they can," Oakley said, "They just have to play. I think they got sidetracked last year, a lot of things goin' on."

Oakley -- a staple of the '80s and '90s Knicks -- knows it's a new system this season under Mike Brown, who replaced Tom Thibodeau after the coach was fired following NYK's Eastern Conference Finals loss in June.

Still, Oakley, 61, believes Brown can get them further, but it starts by letting Jalen Brunson steer the ship.

The former NBA forward also suggests that everyone else embrace their roles if the Knicks want any real shot at a deep playoff run.