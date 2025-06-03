New York Knicks Fire Tom Thibodeau After Eastern Conference Finals Loss

The New York Knicks fell just short of making their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999 ... but they'll be looking to build off their recent playoff run without head coach Tom Thibodeau next season -- the team has relieved him of his duties.

The Knicks announced the news minutes ago ... saying days after losing to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, it was time to take the franchise in a different direction.

"We can't thank Tom enough for pouring his heart and soul into each & every day of being the New York Knicks head coach," Knicks president Leon Rose said. "He led us not only with class and professionalism for the past five seasons, but also to tremendous success on the court with four playoff berths and four playoff series victories."

"Ultimately, we made the decision we feel is best for our organization moving forward. Tom will always be a part of our Knicks family and we truly wish him nothing but the best in the future."

Thibodeau -- who was first hired by the Knicks back in July 2020 -- helped guide New York to its first ECF berth since 2000. Over his five years with New York, he held a record of 226-174.

New York made it to the playoffs four out of the five years under his leadership ... with 2021-22 being the only season the Knicks weren't in the postseason.