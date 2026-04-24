Stefon Diggs' Accuser Demanding Answers About NFL Star's Security Footage

Stefon Diggs' male sexual assault accuser, Christopher Blake Griffith, is asking a judge to force the NFL star to turn over his security video footage from the night in question ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Christopher claims Stefon has failed to hand over information related to his finances, security footage, and various other items that he claims he's entitled to get in connection with the case.

Specifically, Christopher asked that Stefon turn over information and materials concerning security systems, surveillance footage, and access logs for the athlete's home in Maryland from between May 20, 2023 to May 22, 2023.

Christopher claims Stefon said he would look into the matter but has yet to update him. He claims Stefon was aware Christopher filed a police report and says if security footage from the day in question was not saved, it could raise "serious questions of spoliation."

The judge has yet to rule.

As TMZ first reported, Stefon sued Christopher in November 2025, claiming Christopher was spreading lies about him on social media. Christopher made claims that Stefon had drugged and sexually assaulted him at his Maryland home in May 2023.

In court, Christopher countersued Stefon, accusing him of sexual assault. He alleged he hung out with the NFL star at a celebrity basketball game. Christopher said Stefon drugged him and then proceeded to assault him.