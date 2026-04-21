Stefon Diggs Sexual Assault Accuser Wants Him To Cough Up Financial Info In Legal War

The social media star alleging Stefon Diggs sexually assaulted him, who Diggs then sued for defamation, wants the judge in their legal beef to force the NFL star to turn over financial information ... claiming Diggs has been stonewalling him.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Christopher Blake Griffith and his legal team filed a motion asking the court to compel Stefon to produce evidence that Christopher's sexual assault allegations have hurt him financially and otherwise.

Christopher claims Stefon is resisting the discovery process ... and his lawyer says the NFL player "does not get to sue and hide."

We broke the story ... Stefon sued Christopher for defamation in November after Christopher claimed Stefon drugged, sexually assaulted, and later conspired to kill him. Stefon's suit alleges Christopher intentionally and knowingly lied for online clout, and in the process, seriously hurt Stefon's reputation.