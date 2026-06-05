Jonathon Cooper's GF Claims Broncos Star Threw Her, Lifted Her By Neck During Dispute

Jonathon Cooper allegedly threw his girlfriend, lifted her by her neck and punched a wall near her face during the dispute that led to their arrests ... with Jade Fiegen sharing her side of Thursday night's incident in docs obtained by TMZ Sports.

As we reported, Fiegen told police she threw Cooper's phone against the wall during an argument over alleged infidelity at the Denver Broncos star's residence.

She claimed that as she tried to leave the apartment, she took Cooper's phone and unlocked it to read messages he shared with other individuals, but he approached her and grabbed her by the neck with one hand and lifted her off her feet and up against the wall.

In the arrest affidavit, Fiegen claimed Cooper held her up in the air for around one minute ... and during that time, he managed to get his phone back. She stated he then let her go, but then picked her up and threw her on the ground three times.

She said Cooper proceeded to punch the wall next to her face ... and she ran deeper into the apartment in fear as he continued to tell her to leave. Fiegen said he grabbed her and tugged her toward the floor ... and told officers she was "unable to get up."

Fiegen claimed Cooper told her to leave his home or he would break her phone ... and that's when he put it in his mouth and damaged the device, which he admitted to officers. She stated there were messages and voice notes from her late mother that were not replaceable on that cell -- and Cooper was aware of that.

Fiegen said she then got up and left the residence.

She told officers she did not lose consciousness at any point in the incident ... and did not see spots, which would have been consistent with being strangled, the report noted.

The responding officer said they observed a small mark on Fiegen's neck where she said Cooper grabbed her, a cut on her hand and scratches on her arm ... but noted the markings did not appear consistent with what Fiegen alleged Cooper did to her.

As for Cooper, he told officers he held Fiegen by her arms to get his phone back ... and later braced his neck against hers to prevent her from retrieving it again.

Fiegen was transported to a nearby hospital to get checked out by a forensic nurse examiner ... and ultimately booked in jail for domestic violence and criminal mischief.