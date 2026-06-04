John Gotti's Grandson Arrested for Allegedly Choking Girlfriend Before Prison

Gambino family crime boss John Gotti's grandson is back in legal hot water ... after allegedly choking his girlfriend just weeks before he's due to begin a prison sentence.

Carmine Agnello -- grandson of the infamous "Teflon Don" -- was arrested Wednesday after an alleged domestic dispute at his East Norwich, NY home ... according to multiple reports.

Law enforcement says Carmine allegedly got violent with his 29-year-old girlfriend after claiming she was cheating on him. Investigators allege he shoved the woman, followed her outside when she tried to leave, then slapped and punched her in the face before putting both hands around her neck.

Police also claim Carmine kicked the woman several times and smashed her cellphone, causing roughly $2,000 in damage.

Gotti's grandson was arraigned Thursday on charges of third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, and criminal obstruction of breathing ... and he was released without bail.

The arrest comes at a particularly bad time for Carmine. As we reported, he was sentenced in April to 15 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to fraudulently obtaining roughly $1.1M in COVID-relief funds and using a large portion of the money to invest in crypto.

Carmine's mom, Victoria Gotti, had asked the judge for leniency ... saying her son was preparing to donate a kidney to her. She later told TMZ she'd rather skip the transplant than see him undergo the procedure and then head to prison.