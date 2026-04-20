John Gotti's Grandson Sentenced to 15 Months in Prison for Covid Fraud

John Gotti's grandson was sentenced to 15 months behind bars … a New York judge ruled Monday.

Carmine Agnello -- grandson of the infamous “Teflon Don” -- will do time for scamming the federal government out of $1.1 mil in Covid relief funds … multiple outlets report.

In 2020, he applied for at least three Covid relief loans for his auto parts business … and used over $400K of it to invest in crypto.

Carmine pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in 2024 … and prosecutors were after a sentence of about three years for the charge.

Not only did Judge Nusrat Choudhury only give him half that time, he also ordered the mobster’s grandson to pay $1.2 million in restitution … shaving $100K off what prosecutors wanted.

According to The New York Times, Carmine’s uncle -- John Gotti Jr. -- wrote the judge a letter before the sentencing … claiming his nephew’s time on the A&E reality show “Growing Up Gotti” gave him “a distorted sense of reality.”

He wrote … “Being part of the Gotti family meant growing up with too much attention, expectations and society’s judgment that most kids never have to deal with.”

JG Jr. said in the letter that a lot of pressure came with trying to “live up to the Gotti name.”

Carmine’s mom, Victoria Gotti, had previously pleaded with the judge to keep her son out of the slammer … saying he was planning to give her one of his kidneys.

She later told TMZ she would forgo the procedure if her son gets jail time … because she’d rather succumb to the disease than have Carmine recover from kidney removal behind bars.