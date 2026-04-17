Alshon Jeffery Claims Insurance Fraud Arrest Stems From Fender Bender, 'Misunderstanding'

Alshon Jeffery's insurance fraud arrest apparently stems from a fender bender earlier this year ... and the ex-NFL star is confident his name will be cleared once all the details surrounding the matter come to light.

TMZ Sports has obtained a statement from the 36-year-old's Super Bowl champ's rep, Denise White ... who said her client "categorically denies the allegations."

"The underlying incident was a minor freeway fender bender, and he provided his information at the scene," the statement read.

"These are unfounded allegations only, and Alshon has not been convicted of any offense. He will address this matter through the legal process, and he remains confident that the facts will demonstrate this was a misunderstanding and nothing more."

We broke the story -- Jeffery was arrested on Wednesday for insurance fraud and conceal/fail to disclose insurance benefits or payment.

He has since been released from jail.

In the state of California, the insurance fraud charge is a felony and can carry up to five years in prison and/or a fine that's double the amount of the fraud.

We spoke to some sources about the incident ... and they said Jeffery was pretty blindsided by the arrest, as he felt everything regarding the fender bender was sorted out at the time.