Super Bowl Champion Alshon Jeffery Arrested

Alshon Jeffery -- who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 season -- was arrested for insurance fraud earlier this week, TMZ Sports has learned.

Jeffery -- who was also busted for conceal/fail to disclose insurance benefit or payment -- was booked in jail around 8 AM on Wednesday and has since been released.

Further details surrounding the arrest were not immediately available.

According to California law, the insurance fraud charge is a felony and can carry up to five years in prison and/or a fine that's double the amount of the fraud.

36-year-old Jeffery is a former second-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft ... and split his nine-year career between the Chicago Bears and Eagles.

He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2013. In SB LII, Philly beat the New England Patriots in a 41-33 thriller ... and Jeffery contributed three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Before his pro career, Jeffery was a standout at South Carolina ... racking up a ton of awards and recognitions like All-American and All-SEC honors. He even had his number retired with the Gamecocks organization.