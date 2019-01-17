Alshon Jeffery Visits 2nd Grader After Viral Letter About Playoff Loss

Alshon Jeffery Surprises 2nd Grade Girl in Class After Viral Letter About Playoff Loss

Alshon Jeffery just turned a devastating playoff loss into a really cool moment ... making a surprise visit to the 2nd grade girl who sent him a letter to cheer him up after losing to the Saints.

ICYMI -- 8-year-old Abigail Johnson sent an adorable letter to the Philly Eagles star after watching him let a crucial catch go through his hands, which turned into a game-ending interception.

The letter quickly went viral ... and Alshon eventually got a hold of the encouraging words.

Alshon returned the favor on Thursday ... hitting up Abigail's Starkweather Elementary school to surprise her entire class!!

The video is awesome ... the kids are totally stoked to see the Pro Bowl receiver ... and even sang the Eagles fight song for him.

Abigail said in the letter she loves Alshon .. but we'd imagine she loves him even more now.

Props to all involved.