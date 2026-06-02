Justin Gaethje Talks Underdog Status Vs. Topuria, Logistics Of Fighting At White House

Justin Gaethje has some things in common with the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team -- he's a huge underdog like the boys were in Lake Placid -- and he's gunning to replicate that American Pride with his main event fight against Ilia Topuria at the White House!

"I get to control my destiny. What an opportunity. This is 'Miracle On Ice' type of energy that I'm trying to drive into this country," Gaethje told Babcock on Monday.

"I have an opportunity to do something special and I could not ask for anything better. I think 250 years ago, I think we were definitely bigger underdogs. And look where we are now. So I'm ready."

Justin says he understands he's an American fighting a man born across the Atlantic Ocean at an event celebrating the 250th birthday of the country ... and that brings extra pressure.

He tells Babcock, "I can only try my hardest, you know, and give max effort. I think no matter what happens that night, win or lose, I'm going to make my country proud."

He added ... "I always tell people my middle name is pressure and I love pressure. I love being the underdog. I love being counted out. And I love the fact that my opponent thinks he's some kind of God or King. And because I get to bring him down and, and, you know, let him know that he's just a human."

FYI, Topuria, 17-0 as a pro, is a nearly 8-to-1 favorite against the 37-year-old interim champ ... but Gaethje is unbothered.

It's not that Justin is shading Ilia. He's not. In fact, he straight up told us "there's no doubt this kid is special," but he isn't invincible.

There's a bunch more with J.G. We also talked to him about the logistics of the June 14th White House fight.