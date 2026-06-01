Ben Askren Returning To Wrestling One Year After Double Lung Transplant
Ben Askren Wrestling One Year After Double Lung Transplant ... Vs. Belal Muhammad In July
If you're impressed by Serena Williams' comeback at 44, check this! Ben Askren is returning to wrestling just over one year after nearly dying, and requiring a double lung transplant -- one of the most improbable returns in sports history.
41-year-old Akren, during a conversation with Ariel Helwani, revealed he was returning to the mats on July 18 at RAF 11 ... where he'll take on UFC star Belal Muhammad in a freestyle wrestling match.
"Well, I'm gonna wrestle," Ben said. "I was the first signing for Real American Freestyle back in May of 2025, prior to all my issues. I love wrestling, I love what they're doing. I've been back coaching for about three months now."
Ben Askren wrestling Belal on July 18 at #RAF11.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/3yOKN3ySPO @jedigoodman
Askren says he lobbied for a show in Milwaukee, and it just so happened the date was July 18, his birthday, explaining, "something spoke to me. I said I need to wrestle on that [card]."
And, BA says he didn't want a tomato can. He wanted a tough opponent. That's exactly what he has now in Belal.
It's nothing short of a remarkable comeback for Askren, who came frightenly close to death last year during a month-long hospital stay.
Ben's health battle began with pneumonia, caused by a staph infection on his elbow ... and ultimately required the 2x NCAA champion to undergo a double lung transplant on June 30.
That surgery was less than a year ago, and it saved Ben's life. Now he's wrestling again. Never doubt Ben Askren.