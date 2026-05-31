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Shaun White Takes Woman Out On Date in New York City

Shaun White Look, I'm Back In The Dating Scene

By TMZ Staff
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Shaun White looks like he's getting back into the dating scene after splitting from Nina Dobrev ... and TMZ has photos of him on a date.

Check out the pics ... Shaun is breaking bread with a mystery woman on a Friday afternoon outing in New York City.

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We're told they hit up Kiki's Greek restaurant on the Lower East Side, where they ordered lamb chops and washed them down with soda and a bottle of water.

Folks who were there say Shaun's date was rubbing his leg ... and they chatted and clearly had a good time before hitting the road. We're told there was NO kissing at the table.

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Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... this was a casual date and Shaun is NOT in a relationship.

We're told he's been putting himself back out there in the dating world after a very busy winter and the end of his engagement to Nina ... and he's not necessarily looking to settle down in anything serious right now.

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SHUTTIN' IT DOWN
Video: Nina Dobrev Responds to Zac Efron Dating Rumors | TMZ TV
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In the meantime, our sources say Shaun is having fun and dating around.

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