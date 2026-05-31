Shaun White Takes Woman Out On Date in New York City

Shaun White looks like he's getting back into the dating scene after splitting from Nina Dobrev ... and TMZ has photos of him on a date.

Check out the pics ... Shaun is breaking bread with a mystery woman on a Friday afternoon outing in New York City.

We're told they hit up Kiki's Greek restaurant on the Lower East Side, where they ordered lamb chops and washed them down with soda and a bottle of water.

Folks who were there say Shaun's date was rubbing his leg ... and they chatted and clearly had a good time before hitting the road. We're told there was NO kissing at the table.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... this was a casual date and Shaun is NOT in a relationship.

We're told he's been putting himself back out there in the dating world after a very busy winter and the end of his engagement to Nina ... and he's not necessarily looking to settle down in anything serious right now.

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