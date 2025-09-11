Shaun White, Nina Dobrev Reportedly Break Up

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev have reportedly split.

According to PEOPLE, the extreme sports star and the "Vampire Diaries" actress recently called off their engagement ... and have gone their separate ways.

The outlet, citing a source, claims the breakup was "a mutual decision."

"It was made with love and a deep respect for one another," the magazine added.

While the two were just seen out together in public late last month ... there were signs of trouble in paradise over the last few days.

Dobrev appeared at a red carpet event for a film festival in Toronto without her engagement ring. She also unpinned her engagement post from the top of her Instagram page.

White and Dobrev were introduced in 2019 -- and got serious about one another during the pandemic. In 2024, White got down on one knee in front of a floral display and asked her to marry him.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.