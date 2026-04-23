Lions' Terrion Arnold Says Ty Simspon Is Best QB In Draft, Not Fernando Mendoza

Play video content Video: Terrion Arnold Picks Ty Simpson as Top QB in Draft Over Fernando Mendoza TMZSports.com

Fernando Mendoza will be the first pick in the NFL Draft, but the Heisman Trophy winner isn't the consensus among everyone ... according to Lions star Terrion Arnold, who says Ty Simpson is actually Him!

"You know, I'm biased, but I think [Ty's] the best," the 23-year-old cornerback told TMZ Sports ahead of Thursday's draft.

FYI, Arnold and Simpson played two seasons together at Alabama, 2022 and 2023. During their last year together, Terrion was a star -- an All-American -- while Ty was still only a backup QB.

"[He's] somebody that's really seen the game from all angles. Like, when it got hard, Ty didn't run. He was in the smoke. He put his head down. He worked. He waited for his opportunity. And when his time came, he was prepared for it. So he's somebody that you know is going to be prepared for the moment."

There's uncertainty over where T.S. will be drafted, with different mocks having him going anywhere from the 13th pick (to Terrion's team, the Lions) ... or sliding all the way to the early 2nd round.

Arnold, the 24th overall pick in 2024, had some words of wisdom for everyone who will be drafted over the next few days.

"My advice is just run your own race," Terrion says ... pointing out some players have immediate success, while others don't. Ultimately, no one else matters.

"Go out there and try to be a better version of yourself and just be in a competition with yourself. I feel like, man, the possibilities are endless."

Arnold has been busy training and prepping for the season, while also doing a ton in his community.