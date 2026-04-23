Top NFL Prospect Arvell Reese Says He's the Best Defensive Player in Draft

Play video content Video: Arvell Reese Claims He’s the Top Defensive Player in NFL Draft TMZSports.com

Everyone knows Fernando Mendoza is going to be the first pick in the NFL Draft, but who's the best defensive player out of the bunch ... Arvell Reese says it's him!

"I think I'm the guy because I think I play with a relentless effort, and I play with a violent mindset," the 20-year-old former Ohio State star told TMZ Sports.

"I'm putting violence and relentless effort first."

Draft experts have the All-American slotted anywhere between the second and fifth pick ... with many believing he'll go to the New York Jets, who pick second, or the Arizona Cardinals, if Gang Green passes on Arvell.

We asked Arvell which location he likes better -- the desert or the Big Apple -- and let's just say he's already been media trained.

"My first time going to both was on the [top] 30s visits, so I'm kind of equal with both of them. I only went out there for 30 visits, never spent any time out there," Arvell said.

In other words, he doesn't have a preference.