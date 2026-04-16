Braxton Berrios Gets Dinner With New Blonde Amid Alix Earle's Feud With Alex Cooper

Braxton Berrios doesn't seem too fazed by his ex-girlfriend Alix Earle's drama with Alex Cooper -- the NFL hunk was spotted on a dinner date with a new woman on Wednesday ... and let's just say the dude certainly has a type.

The Houston Texans receiver hit up the Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles with stunning model Hollie Ford ... and he was all smiles as the two left the establishment in his G-Wagon.

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After he opened the door for Ford (aww, what a gentleman), Berrios was asked about the biggest internet feud of the week as he hopped behind the wheel ... and he stated he had no new info to share -- even declining to show support for his former partner.

As for his new romance, it's unclear when they became an item ... but considering his dating history, the pairing is far from shocking.

Berrios and Earle dated from 2023 to 2025 ... and Earle ultimately moved on and formed some "romantic chemistry" with Tom Brady.