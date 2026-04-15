Carl's Jr. Stands By Alix Earle, Amid Alex Cooper Feud
Alix Earle & Alex Cooper Drama Carl's Jr. Here for the Beef ... Defends Alix's Side
Alix Earle has a heavyweight in her corner amid her feud with Alex Cooper ... 'cause Carl’s Jr. is standing firmly behind its Super Bowl star, TMZ has learned.
A Carl's Jr. spokesperson tells TMZ ... "While there seems to be plenty of beef circulating online lately, we promise ours is the juiciest. Alix’s authentic style was the perfect fit for our campaign. She is the best in the business at post-game recovery, so it was a natural fit."
The star burger company adds to the quippy statement ... "The campaign, which was focused on giving away our Hangover Burger as the post-big game recovery cure, delivered record-breaking results."
Alix lit up her Super Bowl ad with the beef-loving company last year, which sparked rumors that Alex Cooper initially wanted a bite with the brand ... but Dave Portnoy took to his social media to deny Cooper had any interest in doing the commercial and claims she told him, “If I had a gun to my head and 10 million dollars in a bag, I would not have done that Carl's Jr. ad."