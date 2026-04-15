Alix Earle Wakes Up to Alex Cooper's TikTok Post-Coachella Callout, on Video

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Alix Earle got hit with some early-morning drama this week -- courtesy of Alex Cooper -- and her reaction was anything but rattled.

The TikTok star revealed her friends woke her up “the morning after Coachella” to show her a video of Cooper calling her out … and they made sure to capture every second of it.

“Shoutout to my friends for knowing I would want this moment captured,” Earle wrote alongside the clip.

Watch the video … her sister Ashtin and pal Sally Carden climb onto her bed and tell a half-asleep Earle, “We have to show you a TikTok.” Once she locks in on the screen -- which shows Cooper tagging her directly -- Earle squints and asks, “Is it funny?”

Cooper’s Monday morning message was loud and clear … urging Earle to stop the “passive-aggressive” social media behavior and “say it herself -- what’s the beef?”

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Earle didn’t fire back -- at least not seriously. Instead, she smiled, said “okay” while watching, and laughed it off. After the clip ended, she told her friends, “Wait, that just literally made my whole day.”

The viral moment is just the latest chapter in a feud that’s been brewing for months.

Cooper claims Earle has been pushing a “fake narrative” to distract from “other s***,” and insisting, “I know what happened and so do you, so talk. … I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me.”

Tensions have escalated since Earle’s podcast was dropped from Cooper’s Unwell network in February 2025 -- and before the fallout recently went public, Earle had been hinting at behind-the-scenes drama.