Miley Cyrus Calls Alex Cooper Creepy at 'Hannah Montana' Special Premiere

Miley Cyrus loves teasing her true friends. During the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" premiere in Los Angeles Monday, the singer chatted with fans in the theater ... and called Alex Cooper "creepy" ... but it's all in good fun.

A source close to the situation tells TMZ … Miley was trying to be funny and is a fan of Alex’s and vice versa.

MC ribbed the podcast host -- who interviewed the Disney alum in the special -- for being a "superfan," saying ... "She's also my neighbor, which is also creepy. She got money, and then she moved next door to me."

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Miley joked that Alex was the only host available to tape the special, quipping ... "I was like, 'Yeah, it's weird.'"

She continued to tease the "Call Her Daddy" host by throwing in a funny anecdote from when they became neighbors, adding ... "She's like, 'Oh my god, you live here?' She interviewed me at my house, like, five years ago."

This isn't the first time Miley has playfully poked fun at AC's 'Hannah' obsession.

Miley recently sat down with Variety and told them that Alex has the lyrics to "Rock Star" tattooed on her body ... but never actually knew the words to the chorus.

Miley teased ... "I asked her, does she actually know the lyrics to it? And she never knew that it says 'Tai Chi practicing, snowboard champion.'"