'Hannah Montana' Star Jason Earles Lied to Disney About His Age for Role

I Lied About My Age to Get The Part ...

Play video content Best of Both Our Worlds

"Hannah Montana" star Jason Earles is exposing a "big secret" he had on the set of the popular Disney sitcom ... he told execs he was 10 years younger than he actually was in order to nab the part!

In the inaugural episode of the "Best of Both Our Worlds" podcast, Jason cops to lying about his age in his audition and telling producers he was 18 years old ... because he was really 28, but was supposed to be playing a teenager.

In fact, casting director Lisa London encouraged him to fudge the truth -- except she believed he was only 19 ... because the actor had "lied to her in a different audition."

JE admitted he almost didn't audition because he was "too old," saying ... "Nobody's gonna buy it."

But they did ... for a while. It wasn't until Season One's eighth episode that 'Hannah' producer and podcast cohost Douglas Danger Lieblein learned the truth.

The Disney alum also recalled being found out by a network exec, saying he "showed up on show night and was like, 'Hey, you're, uh, 28? And you're married?' I was like, 'Yeah, that girl I keep making out with … that's my wife.'"

Ultimately, Jason said showrunner Steven Peterman was grateful for the dishonesty and told him ... "Thank you so much for lying to us because we would’ve gotten nervous if we’d found out during the pilot and we would’ve recast you."

Douglas seconded the sentiment, adding that Jason made the show what it was because "the kids thought you were a kid and they treated you as such."