Miley Cyrus Is Hannah Montana Again in First Look at Anniversary Special

Fans are getting the best of both worlds in the latest promo for the “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special."

In a new clip, Miley Cyrus dons the famous blonde wig to take a trip down memory lane.

The singer gets emotional as she steps onto the recreated set of the hit Disney show, saying … “This feels like home to me.”

The video even shows MC retaking a classic Hannah pic, and fans are losing it.

And both her parents are getting in on the fun … Miley’s seen raiding the closet with her mom Tish Cyrus and hip-bumping dad Billy Ray Cyrus – the same way their characters did on the show.