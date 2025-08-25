Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Unreleased Song Miley Wrote for Him

Billy Ray Cyrus currently has no "achy breaky" family drama with daughter Miley Cyrus ... proving this to be true by releasing the sweet birthday song she wrote for him.

The country legend was just about beaming while sharing a snippet of the unreleased single, titled "Secrets," which was penned and performed by Miley -- oh, and featured Billy's favorite band, Fleetwood Mac.

Snippet of Miley Cyrus’ new song “Secrets” coming soon, featuring instrumentation by Fleetwood Mac!



Miley’s dad Billy Ray posted the snippet and revealed that she wrote the song for him as a birthday gift. pic.twitter.com/OYKRXSawEE — Miley News Source (@MCNewsSource) August 25, 2025 @MCNewsSource

Take a look, Billy filmed himself sitting in a field and listening to the new track, which he played on his phone. BRC looked beyond thrilled by the new anthem, bobbing his head and smiling repeatedly while listening to his daughter belt out her tune.

Billy further praised Miley on Instagram for giving him "the gift of music," declaring his love for the "Hannah Montana" alum.

Miley previously discussed the song earlier this summer, when she appeared on Monica Lewinsky's 'Reclaiming' podcast in July. As MC explained at the time, Billy served as the inspo for the song -- since she wanted to be a safe space for her dad's, you guessed it, secrets.

Play video content Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky

She added ... "I wanted to be the one he felt safe enough to tell me the things that were damning and damaging to the family. But I wanted him to think that, as a middle child, I'm old enough to take some of that."

Miley and Billy Ray have had their highs and lows over the years ... with Miley even leaving her dad out of her "thank you" speech at the 2024 Grammys.