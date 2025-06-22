Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Attend Miley Cyrus’ Film in London

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus took their romance overseas this weekend, stepping out hand-in-hand in London for a night at Miley Cyrus’ immersive experience.

The actress and country music star looked in love as they arrived at the Odeon Theatre on Saturday, where Miley’s theatrical album showcase was taking place.

The couple, who went Instagram official with their relationship in April, made a stylish appearance as they joined fellow guests -- including Hurley’s son Damian and supermodel Naomi Campbell, who appears on one of Miley’s tracks.

Elizabeth wore a sparkling, multicolored mini-wrap dress with a plunging neckline and large shoulder pads as she walked alongside Billy Ray, who sported a red, star-printed oversized shirt.

The outing marks another public milestone for the couple, who first met while filming "Christmas in Paradise" in 2022. The duo share love for laughter, country life, movies, and — of course — cowboy boots, helped solidify their bond.

Nice to see the Cyrus fam kicking back and laughing lately -- 'cause LBR, Miley and Billy have had their ups and downs, and the whole family has had beef with one another over the years.