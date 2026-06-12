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Gene Shalit, Iconic Film Critic, Dead at 100

Gene Shalit Legendary Film Critic Dead at 100

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Gene Shalit, the legendary film critic who -- thanks to his walrus mustache and exuberant personality -- was identifiable as any movie star, has died.

The beloved Hollywood personality and NBC newsman died Friday, his family informed the network.

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The exact cause of death was not released ... but family said Gene died peacefully.

Gene began his illustrious career as a part-time “TODAY” show contributor in 1970 ... and was full-time three years later.

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It didn't take long for Gene to become a household name ... thanks to his insightful reviews, magnificent wordplay, and his classic look.

Gene retired from the biz in 2010.

He was 100.

RIP

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