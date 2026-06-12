Gene Shalit, Iconic Film Critic, Dead at 100

Gene Shalit, the legendary film critic who -- thanks to his walrus mustache and exuberant personality -- was identifiable as any movie star, has died.

The beloved Hollywood personality and NBC newsman died Friday, his family informed the network.

The exact cause of death was not released ... but family said Gene died peacefully.

Gene began his illustrious career as a part-time “TODAY” show contributor in 1970 ... and was full-time three years later.

It didn't take long for Gene to become a household name ... thanks to his insightful reviews, magnificent wordplay, and his classic look.

Gene retired from the biz in 2010.

He was 100.