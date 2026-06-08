Plane En Route To Ex-MLB Star Yadier Molina Crashes In Dominican Republic, Two Dead

A private jet slated to fly MLB great Yadier Molina to Puerto Rico crashed shortly after takeoff in the Dominican Republic on Sunday ... resulting in the deaths of the pilot and co-pilot.

The 43-year-old St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer mourned the tragedy on his social media accounts ... revealing the Gulfstream G200 Galaxy aircraft was actually heading for Texas to pick up his family and friends.

According to what former MLB player Yadier Molina posted on his Instagram account, the plane that crashed in which the pilot and co-pilot, the only people on board, lost their lives was heading to Texas to pick up him and his family. The accident occurred in La Romana, Dominican… pic.twitter.com/hJjDrS5Er0 @mikedeportes

The horrific accident was captured on video ... showing the jet attempting an emergency return to the airport after the staffers experienced complications on board.

As the plane made impact on the ground, it was engulfed in flames ... and bystanders were stunned by the scene.

Emergency responders rushed to the crash site in an attempt to put out the flames ... but the pilot and co-pilot did not survive. They were the only people on board the aircraft.

An investigation into the crash is underway to determine what sparked the emergency landing.

Molina -- a 10-time All-Star -- spent his entire career with the Cardinals ... winning two World Series titles and nine Gold Glove awards during his lengthy career.